44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,822,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $5.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $462.50. 4,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $442.14 and its 200 day moving average is $434.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $472.68.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.38.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

