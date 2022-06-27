44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 159 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $228,026,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after buying an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 718,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,311. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $167.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.51.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

