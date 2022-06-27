44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.38. 14,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

