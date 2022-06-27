44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Cowen cut their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.11.

NetApp stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.27. 6,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.10.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

