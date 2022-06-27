44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.86.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $358.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,908. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.90 and its 200-day moving average is $488.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

