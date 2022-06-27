44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 905.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.66. 22,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average of $235.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

