44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:URI traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,177. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.