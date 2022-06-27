44 Wealth Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. AES accounts for 2.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $21.37. 42,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $27.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

