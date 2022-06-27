44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,415,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 101,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $451.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $411.39 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

