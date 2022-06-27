5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $15.05. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $12,505,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

