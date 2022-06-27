AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLVLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 222 to SEK 224 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 205 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 10.38%. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.58%.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

