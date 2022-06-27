Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Citigroup

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $400.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.03.

Accenture stock opened at $299.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.94. Accenture has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

