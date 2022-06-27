Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 11,244 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 124.2% in the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.2% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 145,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 138,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.73. 14,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,163. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

