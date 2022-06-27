Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 416 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.85. 7,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,224.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,547. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

