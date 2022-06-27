Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $32,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.26. The company had a trading volume of 32,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

