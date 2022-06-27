Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 995,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,523 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,260,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,068 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $134.36. The company had a trading volume of 61,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,474. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

