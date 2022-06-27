Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $685,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,997,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.