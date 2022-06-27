Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,855,977. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.81. The company had a trading volume of 80,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average of $203.27. The company has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

