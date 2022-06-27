Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.54. 9,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

