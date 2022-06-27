Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 473 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.
Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.63. 12,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,728. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.45.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
