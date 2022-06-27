Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 41.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $3,597,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,407. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.28.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

