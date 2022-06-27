Aetherium Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

Aetherium Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 28th. Aetherium Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 30th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Aetherium Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMFIU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. Aetherium Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,500,000.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

