Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 265.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,405 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,468,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Aflac by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,682,000 after purchasing an additional 369,258 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,145,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.79 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

