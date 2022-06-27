agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.
NYSE AGL opened at $21.98 on Friday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
About agilon health (Get Rating)
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
