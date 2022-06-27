agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Get agilon health alerts:

NYSE AGL opened at $21.98 on Friday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $67,677.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,389.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $139,393.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,285.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 266,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,317 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 772.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.