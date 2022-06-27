Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $416,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.81 and its 200 day moving average is $255.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

