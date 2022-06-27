Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) PT Lowered to €135.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €137.00 ($144.21) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Airbus from €140.00 ($147.37) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbus from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

EADSY traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 313,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,048. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. Airbus has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

