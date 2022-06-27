Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $8,139.53 and $12.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.43 or 0.05755641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00081300 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

