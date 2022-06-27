Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $62.87 million and $12.42 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00300977 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00070515 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003360 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,655,036 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

