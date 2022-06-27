Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,946 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,122,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000.

JNK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.65. 230,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,085,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

