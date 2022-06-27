Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.75. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.