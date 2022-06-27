Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,853 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,194,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 497,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.04. 3,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,074. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30.

