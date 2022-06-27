Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Trimmed by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $7.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.20.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.