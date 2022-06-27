Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 1133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27.

Alliance Mining Company Profile

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba; and Moose Gold Property located in the Bissett Rice Lake district of Southern Manitoba.

