Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$47.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s previous close.

AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.65.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of AP.UN stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$33.83. 150,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$48.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.64 per share, with a total value of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$922,240.60. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,245.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.