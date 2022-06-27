Ambrosus Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $181,309.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 714,611,069 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.