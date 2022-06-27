American Airlines Group’s (AAL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.
Shares of AAL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,454,695. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 518.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 111,775 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 93,694 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,018 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
