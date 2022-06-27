American Airlines Group’s (AAL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,454,695. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 518.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 111,775 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 93,694 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,018 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the airline’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.