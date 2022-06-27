American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in American Express by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.12. 53,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,910,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.74. American Express has a 52-week low of $136.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

