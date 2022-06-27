American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. American International Group comprises 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.40. 39,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,011. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.57.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

