American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 9.1%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.15. 178,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 520,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a current ratio of 12.97.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 3,343 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; the Falchani Lithium project; and the Macusani Uranium project.

