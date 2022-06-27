American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 9.1%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.15. 178,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 520,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.17 and a current ratio of 12.97.
American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)
Featured Articles
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.