Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. Oppenheimer currently has a $210.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $149.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.77. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $141.69 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.