Analysts Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target at $4.67

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

APTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Aptinyx stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 22.49, a current ratio of 22.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth $4,275,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 147,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

