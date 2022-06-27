Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $181.00

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.71. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.26. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $43,810,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after buying an additional 159,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
