Analysts Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target at $181.00

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.71. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.26. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after purchasing an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $43,810,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after buying an additional 159,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

