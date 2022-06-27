Analysts Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) PT at $215.29

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,783,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC opened at $162.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

