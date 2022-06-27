Analysts’ Upgrades for June 27th (AEOJF, AZO, CGIFF, CHWY, CMG, EYE, FMS, FURCF, GTLB, HESAY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 27th:

AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2,296.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,969.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF)

was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a positive rating.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $33.70 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.30.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.50.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $750.00 target price on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has 750.00 price target on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $139.00 price target on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $279.00.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

