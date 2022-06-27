Analysts’ Upgrades for June 27th (AMAT, BCO, BCOR, FLNT, FMBH, GMS, KAMN, KLIC, PM, SNN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 27th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

