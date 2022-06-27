Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.92. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.