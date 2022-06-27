Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Andrew Peller has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

