Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 3,350 ($41.03) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($52.67) to GBX 3,900 ($47.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.74).

Get Anglo American alerts:

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,066 ($37.56) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.21). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,576.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,545.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.