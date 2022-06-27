Apple (AAPL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/21/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/20/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/14/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $175.00.

6/13/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/8/2022 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Apple was given a new $167.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/3/2022 – Apple was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/3/2022 – Apple was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/26/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/25/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $179.32 to $175.24. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

5/2/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $184.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Apple was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $169.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $200.00.

4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $200.00.

4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00.

AAPL remained flat at $$141.66 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,150,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,248,289. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

