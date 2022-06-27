Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $620.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 620 ($7.59) and last traded at GBX 874 ($10.71), with a volume of 560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 855 ($10.47).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £131.30 million and a PE ratio of 18.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 936.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 913.34.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

